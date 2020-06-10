A second COVID-19-related death has been reported in Saline County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
This is the first death related to the coronavirus in the county since April 3.
It is unknown who the second person is. The age and gender of this person is also unknown at this time. It is also unknown if this person passed away in the county or outside of the county. However, COVID-19-related cases and deaths are reported back to the county or state of residence, not where the case is confirmed.
Patricia Caver Jacuzzi, 72, passed away April 3, from COVID-19, according to her obituary.
Currently, Saline County has 150 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 39 active and 109 recoveries.
More than 4,700 have tested negative for the virus in the county.
