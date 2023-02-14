BAMM SCHOLARSHIP DUO

From left, Benton High School Principal Curt Barger, Tom & Betty Hardin Scholarship recipient Brady Rook, Benton Athletic Memorial Museum Scholarship Chairperson Barbara Nix, Hardin Scholarship recipient Olivia Little and BHS Counselor Dot Zaunbrecher. 

The Benton Athletic Memorial Museum is very happy to present to you the Benton High School senior class recipients of the 2023 Tom & Betty Hardin Scholarship Award.

BAMM ALLIE STOLL

Tom & Betty Hardin Scholarship recipient Allie Stoll, left, with Benton High School Principal Curt Barger. 

Recommended for you