The Saline County Detention Facility was recently made aware of a positive case of COVID-19 which was unknowingly introduced into the facility by an inmate.
As a result, testing was conducted on 186 inmates and detention staff.
Once testing was complete, it was determined that our facility contained 37 positive cases. Of the 37 cases, 34 were inmates and three were employees.
It should be noted that with the exception of one case, all were asymptomatic.
The Saline County Sheriff’s Office has been following all guidelines set forth by the Arkansas Department of Health and is taking all necessary measures to ensure proper treatment is being given to all involved, according the SCSO.