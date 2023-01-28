BENTON – The Benton Athletic Memorial Museum Board of Director’s announced the Wall of Fame inductees class of 2023 to be added to the Wall of Fame at the museum in the Tom Hardin Building on the campus of Benton High School.
The five inductees will be honored with a banquet at the Benton High School cafeteria on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m.
The Wall of Fame class of 2023 include: Ross Rankin, Clarence Porchia, Lynnea Wright, Laura Stilwell and Jeannie Sims.
The BAMM board will also present the Meritorious Service Award to Mr. Tommie Adams Jr. at the banquet.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children age 3-10. Reservations are required and deadline for ticket purchase is Feb. 10, 2023; simply type Eventbrite Benton Athletic Memorial Museum 2023 on your browser to secure your seat. You can also call BAMM President Brandon Wake at 501-840-5063 or Executive Director Donnie Burks 501-776-4054 for reservations.
Wall of Honor 2023 "Meritorious Service Award"
Tommie Adams Jr.
Tommie Adams Jr. was born 1933 in Hot Springs, Arkansas, to Tommie Adams, Sr. and Beulah Adams Atkinson. As a young boy, his work ethic was developed at his Uncle Argie Adams’ farm on Steel Bridge Road in Benton. During his teen years, he hauled lumber in a big rig and drove taxis for his father’s business. After graduating from Arkadelphia High School in 1952 he enlisted in the United States Air Force. During a much-needed leave back home in Hot Springs, Tommie met a vacationing young lady from Dallas, Texas. She caught his eye and his heart. Three meetings later on September 4, 1954, Tommie and Greta Warren were married and remained married for 40 years until her passing in 1994. They have two children, Danny Adams and Jan Adams. He has more grands, greats and great-greatgrandchildren than he can count.
In 1962, Tommie and Greta opened the Benton Dairy Queen and it soon became a local hangout for the high school students. They began to offer free DQ treats to the cheerleaders after the games. Suddenly, the football players ended up there, too. It was a genius marketing strategy!
Starting in 1963, Tommie sponsored teams and coached baseball and softball to over 150 boys and girls. Many teams won state and regional championships.
Tommie stepped away from the Dairy Queen in 1983 to run for Saline County Treasurer. He held office of treasurer for 18 years. Greta ran the Dairy Queen until they decided to sell the franchise in 1987.
He retired in 2000 but never stopped doing and being a help to someone. Tommie continues to be a part of school activities by attending his great-grandchildren’s football and baseball games and he delivers weekly church service recordings to shut-ins in Benton.
Community Organizations: American Cancer Society, Highland Heights Baptist Church, Public Housing Authority, Hurricane Creek Credit Union.
Awards: 1970 Benton Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Citizen of the Year, Optimist Club Lifetime Membership, Kiwanis Club Award, Legends of Benton (Key to the City) Bernard Holland Babe Ruth Field renamed -TOMMIE ADAMS FIELD.
Tommie would tell you that he was not alone in everything he accomplished. Every step along the way he was surrounded by a multitude of people that were all dedicated to a common goal. The goals have been many and they were all successful because of everyone that joined him. He has always been surrounded by love and he is grateful for the circle that surrounded him. Thank you to all, T.D.A.
Wall of Fame 2023
Clarence Porchia
Clarence Porchia was a three-year starter and letterman for the Panthers basketball team from 1986-1988. He attended Eastside Jr. High where he was a standout basketball player. When he arrived at Benton High School, he had an immediate impact. He led the Panthers in steals each year of his sophomore, junior and senior seasons. He was also the leading scorer on the team during his senior year and was named AAAA South All-Conference twice (1987 and 1988). Clarence was named to the All-Tournament Team at the Coca-Cola Classic Tournament in Ft. Smith in his senior year. Clarence was regarded throughout the conference and the state as one of the quickest ball-handlers and one of the toughest defenders. Clarence also coached the Benton High School special education basketball team in 1988 and that team went undefeated.
After graduating from Benton in 1988, Clarence received a scholarship to Garland County Community College in Hot Springs and was a member of that team from 1988-90.
Clarence served our country by joining the Army in 1992-1996. He served with the rank of Corporal. While stationed in Egypt, he played in an armed forces basketball league overseas and was MVP for two years.
In 1996, Clarence returned to the US and joined PSA railroad where he worked as a conductor until 2010. During that time, he began doing some personal training after transferring from Texas to Florida.
In 2011 he became a full-time private personal trainer based in Miami under the business name “Push by Porchia”. Some of his personal training clients include high profile celebrities and former professional athletes.
Clarence has one son, Parris, who lives in Houston, Texas. Clarence and his wife, Kelly, reside in Miami, Florida.
Laura Roberson Stilwell
Laura Roberson Stilwell moved to Benton in 1967 when her parents moved from St. Louis back to their hometown and families.
Laura attended Caldwell Elementary, Westside Junior High School and Benton High School. Following graduation in 1978, she attended Hendrix College earning a bachelor of arts in physical education. After graduation from Hendrix College, Laura entered the University of Arkansas and earned a master’s of education in exercise science in 1984.
During her school years, Laura was a member of the cheer squads as a Westside Bulldog (captain), Benton Panther and Hendrix Warrior (captain). She was also a varsity athlete at Hendrix as a three-year member of the women’s track and field team finishing second in the AIC conference in the 220-yard dash.
Laura chose a career as an educator. She taught at Grace Hill Elementary school and Elmwood Junior High School in Rogers, Arkansas; Benton High School, and University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS). In Rogers she taught science and coached the junior high school cheer team. In Benton, she taught in the business department at Benton High School and Benton Middle School and coached the Pepsteppers to two state runner-up awards and numerous first-place wins in invitational competitions. At UAMS, Laura was a geriatric education coordinator and wrote and taught many programs on geriatric health, nutrition, and exercise.
After returning to Benton in 1986, Laura opened Saline County Dance which later became Dance! Laura Stilwell & Company. Laura trained dancers for 30 years, retiring from dance in 2017. The curriculum included classical dance training in ballet, tap, jazz and specialized classes for school dance teams and competition teams.
In addition to teaching, Laura has been active in her community, including: volunteer choreographer for many productions by the Royal Players and Young Players theater companies, CASA volunteer for child advocacy in the court system, volunteer for the Saline County Boys and Girls club and director of the Benton Mayor’s Youth Council for student volunteers in the community. She is an active member of First United Methodist Church serving as a member of the chancel choir, Sunday school teacher and various committees.
Laura is married to Jim Stilwell, and they have three children: Katie Stilwell Bloodworth (Russell), Hunter Stilwell (Hannah) and Leslie Stilwell Dunn (Hunter). She is the proud grandmother to six grandchildren: Ellen and Teddy Bloodworth, Scottlyn and Felicity Stilwell and Eloise and Sam Henry Dunn. Her ties to Saline County and Benton run deep through her parents Peggy Roberson and Del Roberson, Grandparents Laura and Lonnie Tull and Great Grandparents Ora and C.W. Lewis.
Lynnea Wright
Lynnea Wright is a Benton native who attended Benton Public Schools, kindergarten through her senior year. Lynnea graduated from Benton High School in 1993. During her junior high and high school years, she was part of many sports teams. At Eastside Junior High School, she was a two-year letter winner and was in the Lady Warrior Hall of Fame.
As a member of Benton High School’s softball team, basketball team and tennis team, Lynnea received individual recognition and honors. A few 1990 tournament honors she received were: Central Arkansas Class All-Tournament Team, Bryant Invitational All-Tournament Team, AAAA District Tournament All-Tournament Team, and the Bryant Invitational Tournament Champions. The overall record of wins for these games was 24-2. Some of the highlights from the 1990-1993 basketball teams were: most points scored in a single game (90), most games won in a single season (25), fewest games lost in a single season (6), longest winning streak in oneseason (13), winningest Lady Panther team ever in 1993 with an overall record of 25-7. Some of Lynnea’s highlights from these three seasons were three-year letter winner for basketball, letter winner for tennis and softball and No. 1 seed on the female tennis team.
After leaving high school, Lynnea continued in the fields of sports and education. She attended Arkansas Tech University where she graduated with honors, cum laude. Her first job was teaching and coaching at Bauxite High School. She was a math teacher and coached girls basketball, softball and track. Lynnea taught Middle School math and was the assistant coach for basketball and softball in the Glen Rose school district. She is now at Harmony Grove where she teaches math, a former assistant softball coach and former head volleyball coach.
Lynnea has three outstanding professional achievements. In 2013 as the assistant coach, helped lead her high school softball team to the 3A state championship. In 2017, she was named the 3A South Conference Coach of the Year for volleyball. For 2022, her peers at Harmony Grove chose her as Teacher of the Year.
Ross Rankin
Ross Rankin, BHS Class of 2004, began his athletic career at 4-years-old playing T-Ball at Bernard Holland Park, and football as a Future Panther. He played for the Arkansas Angels AAU baseball team from the time he was 10-years-old until high school baseball began. During this time, the Angels won two state championships with one runner-up.
In junior high, Ross received the Warrior Hall of Fame Award for outstanding football achievements.
His freshman year of high school Ross was the second freshman ever to start for the varsity baseball team. During his freshman year, he was awarded all-conference and made the All-Saline County Team. Sophomore year, Ross started at third base for the varsity baseball team. He was awarded all-conference and Arkansas Democrat Sophomore of the Year as well as making the Arkansas Democrat Gazette All Sophomore Team. Junior year, Ross won 5A Arkansas Coaches All-State Baseball, all-conference, Democrat Gazette All–Arkansas Team Baseball as well as helped the team finish state runner-up at Baum Stadium. Senior year in baseball, he was awarded all-state, all-conference 5A All Star Baseball and was selected for the 2004 Xtra Innings Elite Arkansas Baseball Team. He played in the West-East All Star Game at Baum Stadium.
In football, Ross was awarded all-conference as well. Ross ended his career at Benton with a four-year letter in baseball, two-year letter in football, won state runner-up, and two conference champs in baseball and football. He accepted a baseball scholarship at University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.
Ross is now currently living in Benton, married to his wife, Laura, and raising two kids. Ryleigh, 6, and Rhett, 2. He currently works for MMI as a sales manager. He also coaches his daughter in 8U softball and is a member of First United Methodist Church.
Jeannie Sims
Jeannie Sims attended Howard Perrin Elementary and was in the first class that moved into Eastside Jr. High School where she attended seventh, eighth and ninth grades. Jeannie is a 1974 graduate of Benton High School and attended Henderson State University, earning a degree in physical education with a minor in English.
Good character and a healthy lifestyle have been the focus of Jeannie Sims' career. Jeannie taught at Leah’s gymnastics for a year and then taught at Children’s Corner day care for five years. Jeannie worked with the Girl Scouts and served as a leader for many years. Jeannie also coached in the community with recreational softball for 12 years. Prior to coming into the Benton School District, Jeannie taught physical education in Hot Springs.
In 1997, Jeannie Sims was one of the first two elementary physical education teachers in the Benton School District. The first year, she taught half day at Caldwell Elementary and half day at Ringgold Elementary, eventually becoming full-time at Caldwell.
Jeannie Sims was admired by her students and implemented lessons aligned with the state standards for physical education. Many of her students earned the prestigious Presidential Physical Fitness Award. She started a spirit team for both boys and girls.
Many of her students continued their education to become coaches, college ball players and even some professional ball players.
The impact that Jeannie Sims has had will continue for years to come. Jeannie was named “Caldwell Teacher of the Year” by her colleagues two times.