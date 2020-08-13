The ‘50s Swinging Summer Bash and Car Show will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Woodland Auditorium in Hot Springs Village.
The show will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Saline County.
“It is our fourth annual car show,” said marketing and special events coordinator Krystal Askew.
So far, the cars registered for the show range from a 1902 Oldsmobile all the way to a 2020 Corvette . There are 50 cars registered and Askew expects many more to sign up the day of the show. The cost to register is $25 and includes two entries into the event.
“It is going to be so exciting to have different types of cars from different types of eras,” Askew said.
The Best In Show will be selected by members of the Boys & Girls Clubs. Askew said it is always great to get the members involved and the competitors love knowing the children liked their car the best.
“That is a big part of the show,” she said.
Riverside Grocery and Catering will cater breakfast and lunch, which is included with cost of admission, along with drinks and ice cream.
Along with the cars and food, there will be vendor booths set up to shop. Askew said they have a variety of vendors, including masks, jewelry, wreaths and at-home care.
Booth space is still available and costs $65.
The event sponsors are Ike Eisenhauer State Farm Insurance and Jane Hollansworth ReMax.
ReMax will be providing the ice cream.
The 1950s and 1960s music will be provided by Wilson Entertaining and Consulting.
The funds from this event will go to support the Clubs’ mission to provide a safe environment and programming for children.
“Our mission is important, especially during this time,” Askew said. “We want to continue serving kids with programs and events.”
Askew is proud the Clubs have been able to remain open longer during the three weeks school was pushed back to provide a place for members.
Masks will be required. The Clubs plan to follow all state guidelines for events to keep everyone safe regarding COVID-19.
Admission to the show is $15 for adults and free for children ages 10 and younger.
For questions about the show or to purchase and entry or a sponsorship, contact Askew at 501-317-6961 or email kryastal@scbgclub.com.
“We are excited to have everyone and spread awareness,” Askew said.