Local Vietnam War veterans will be honored and remembered at 6 p.m. On March 30 with a Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day ceremony at the Saline County Courthouse.
50th anniversary of Vietnam War's end to be marked March 30
- By Randal Seyler rseyler@bentoncourier.com
