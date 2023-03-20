50th anniversary of Vietnam War's end to be observed at Saline Co. Courthouse with ceremony

The 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War and Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day will be remembered with a ceremony at 6 p.m. March 30 at the Saline County Courthouse.

 Randal Seyler / The Saline Courier

