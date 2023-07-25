The Arkansas Literacy Association is clearing ground To host its 51st Annual Literacy Conference at the Benton Event Center on Wednesday and Thursday.
The event is set to attract educators, administrators, literacy interventionists, coaches, and literary enthusiasts from all corners of the state.
The theme of this year’s conference is “Constructing Lifelong Readers and Writers,” emphasizing the importance of nurturing writing skills alongside reading.
“We want to share their stories, but we want to bring in the writing aspect as well,” said Lyndsey Laster, chairperson of the Arkansas Literacy Association, “We often think about the reading, but we forget about the writers. We forget that these people who write everyday are just normal people.”
Keynote speakers and hosts for the event include Kelly Gallagher, Craig O’Neill, Jerry Craft, Roland Smith, Maria Hoskins, among others. Authors will also be available for book signings and photo sessions.
The conference will kick off on the 26th with a special Arkansas Book Awards luncheon, co-hosted by Craig O’Neill.
Winners of the Charlie May Simon and Arkansas Diamond awards will be honored. These awards are given in recognition of literature that encourages reading in children.
Jerry Craft, author of the acclaimed “New Kid” series and the 2021-22 winner of the Charlie May Simon award, will be honored on Wednesday.
Craft will then lead the keynote presentation on Thursday.
He will share his journey from being “a reluctant reader who was told that comics would rot his brain,” to creating a graphic novel that won a Newbery Medal in 2020.
His discussion will focus on the theme of “embracing boldness” and sharing his experiences of growing up without representation in literature and how he aimed to change that for students like him.
The conference will also feature an Arkansas author panel luncheon with Trenton Lee Stewart, Roland Smith, Darcy Pattison, Maria Hoskins, and Eli Cranor. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in a Q&A session with the authors, discussing inspirations, writing processes, and more.
“We want it to be a professional development opportunity for teachers, but we also want them to come in and build that love of reading and writing for teachers,” said Laster.
The ALA invites all readers and writers, and educators will even be able to earn professional development hours at the event.
In addition to these headliners, there will be mini-keynotes and small breakout sessions throughout the event, offering research-based professional development for teachers and insights from authors.
An exhibition hall with 23 exhibitors will be set up outside the banquet rooms, providing opportunities for attendees to win prizes and get free items. Some of these various vendors include Dog Ear bookstore, Amplify, Empowering Writers, and other small businesses including Crossroads Benton Boutique, Cat’s Creations, and more.
Registration and more information for the conference can be done through the Arkansas Literacy Association’s website at alaliteracy.org.