Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has released a COVID-19 update, including 596 new cases of the virus. Among those, 52 came from correctional facilities while the other 544 were in the community, according to the Arkansas Department of health.
Deaths rose by 15 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide confirmed total to 1,048 since March.
Total cases have reached 74,286 confirmed with 6,299 cases currently active. Recoveries have risen to 66,934.
Among probable cases, 2,078 cases are listed with 407 being active. There are currently 149 probably deaths among Arkansans.
According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 21 local residents have died from COVID-19. Two of those are listed as probable deaths due to the virus.
It is unknown who individuals are. The age and gender of the residents are also unknown at this time, along with if they passed away in the county or outside of the county.
However, COVID-19-related cases and deaths are reported back to the county or state of residence, not where the case is confirmed.
Saline County has had 1,951 total cases —1,884 confirmed and 67 probable. Of those, 135 are active — 124 confirmed and 11 probable. There have been 1,794 recovered — 1,740 confirmed and 54 probable.
Top counties with more than 20 new cases include Pulaski with 56, Benton and Craighead, both with 39, Jefferson with 34 and Washington with 29.
In the last 24 hours, the state received results from 7,657 PCR tests. Results from angtigen testing totaled 253 with 20 returning positive.
So far this month, the state has reported more than 156,200 PCR results and 13,212 antigen results.
"We continue to see good testing numbers in Arkansas," Hutchinson said via Facebook. "Our antigen testing has exceeded our monthly goal and PCR testing is on pace to do the same. Tomorrow (Tuesday), I will talk about what we should do to prepare for winter and the latest White House report."
Currently, there are 447 hospitalized, an uptick of 35 since Sunday. Those on ventilators have risen to 97 with the addition of 12 in the last day. Those ever hospitalized is just shy of 5,000 since the start of the pandemic.
On Sunday, the state reported 549 new cases of the virus, but zero new deaths.
Saturday included 803 new confirmed cases with eight confirmed deaths.
