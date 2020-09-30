The Arkansas Department of Health reported 607 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 6,373 active and 73,007 recovered.
There have been 80,610 cumulative confirmed cases of the virus.
Hospitalization remained the same at 490 with 93 on ventilators.
Deaths rose by 19 to 1,223.
Probable cases increased by 335 to 3,087 with active probable cases at 636 and probable recovered cases at 2,305. Probable deaths are at 146.
The state received results for 8,184 PCR tests and 1,405 antigen tests.
The top counties with new cases are Pulaski with 51, Washington with 43, Craighead with 39, Benton with 28 and Faulkner with 26.
In Saline County, there have been 2,116 cumulative cases — 2,031 confirmed and 85 probable. There are 153 active cases — 146 confirmed and seven probable. Recoveries are at 1,939 — 1,863 confirmed and 76 probable. There have been 23 deaths — 21 confirmed and two probable.
There have been 7,219,635 cases nationwide with 2,813,305 recovered and 206,665 deaths.
