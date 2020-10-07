The Arkansas Department of Health reported 684 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 84,914 with 5,908 active and 77,660 recovered.
Hospitalizations went up by nine to 538.
Deaths rose by 16 to 1,337.
There were 125 new probable cases for a cumulative probable total of 3,966 with 778 probable active cases, 3,043 probable recoveries and 145 probable deaths.
The state received results for 8,975 PRC tests and 1,110 antigen tests.
The top counties with new cases are Craighead with 60, Pulaski with 57, Jefferson with 44, Washington with 26 and Sebastian with 23.
Saline County has had 2,292 cases — 2,178 confirmed and 114 probable. Active cases are at 199 — 183 confirmed and 16 probable. There have been 2,068 recoveries — 1,972 confirmed and 96 probable. Deaths are at 24 — 22 confirmed and two probable.
Across the country there have been 7,538,550 cases with 2,952,390 recoveries and 211,532 deaths.