According to the Arkansas Department of Health on Tuesday, there were 29 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 266,726. Active confirmed cases fell by 100 to 1,098.
Probable cases rose by 40 to 74,724. The number of probable confirmed cases dropped by 25 to 498.
There was one new probable death for a total of 1,206.
Hospitalizations went up by one to 201 with 38 on ventilators.
The state received results for 598 PCR tests and 141 antigen tests.
Saline County has had 12,153 cumulative cases — 8,966 confirmed and 3,187 probable. Active cases are at 98 — 55 confirmed and 43 probable. There have been 11,881 recoveries — 8,765 confirmed and 3,116 probable. The county has had 171 deaths — 144 confirmed and 27 probable.
Nationally, there have been 33,326,422 cases with 595,205 deaths.
Arkansas has received 2,622,010 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and given 1,980,009 or 75.6 percent.
There are 238,978 people partially immunized and 904,411 fully immunized.