During his daily briefing today, Gov. Asa Hutchinson reported a large increase in total COVID-19 cases in the Natural State.
In the last 24 hours, 734 new cases have been reported, bringing the total to 25,246 since the start of the pandemic. On Tuesday, less than 300 had tested positive, however, much less testing was conducted leading up to the announcement. On Wednesday, Hutchinson said 4,567 tests had been conducted in the 24 hours prior to the briefing.
Hospitalizations decreased by 11 to 358 while those on ventilators also took a dip to 79, four fewer than reported Tuesday.
However, deaths have increased by four to a total of 305 since the start of the pandemic.
For the first time, Saline County has made it into the top counties for new cases with 21 in the last day.
A breakdown of the county's numbers are as follows.
•Total cases: 375.
•Total active cases: 117.
•Total recoveries: 256.
•Total negative tests: 9,601.
•Total tests administered: 9,976
•Total deaths: 2.
On Tuesday, The Saline Courier reported Benton Mayor Tom Farmer's response to the possibility of making mask required in the city. In his response, Farmer offered a number of percentages regarding the virus and the population.
Those numbers have caused confusion among readers and community members.
The following is a breakdown of Farmer's numbers based on a projected county population of 125,000:
•0.3 percent of the county has tested positive.
•0.09 percent is actively positive.
•0.0016 percent of the population has died due to the virus.
•4 percent of tested individuals (9,976) have tested positive.
•31 percent of confirmed cases remain active.
•0.5 percent of all positive cases have died.
On Wednesday, Pulaski County led with 87 new cases, followed by Washington with 72, Benton with 60, Polk with 46, Mississippi (County) with 39, Yell with 32 and Johnson with 26.
Among new cases, 104 are from correctional facilities.
Active cases currently sit at 5,545 with 125 in nursing homes, 350 in correctional facilities and 5,070 throughout the communities in the state.
Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of health, reported 671 have recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing that total to 19,396.
Hutchinson continues to hold his daily briefings at 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
