The new COVID-19 cases reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Friday rose by 796 to a cumulative total of 77,472 with 6,830 active and 69,521 recoveries across the state.
Hospitalizations rose by 27 to 484 with 95 on ventilators.
Deaths increased by 19 to 1,116.
Probable new cases rose by 101 to 2,474 with 419 active probable cases, 1,905 probable recoveries and 150 probable deaths.
The state received results for 9,908 PCR tests bringing the month's total to 190,354, surpassing the 180,000 goal for September. There were 1,810 new antigen test results.
The top counties with new cases are Pulaski with 63, Washington 47, Craighead 43, Sebastian 43 and Crawford 42.
In Saline County there have been 2,030 cases — 1,952 confirmed and 78 probable. There are 136 active cases — 127 confirmed and nine probable. There have been 1,870 recoveries — 1,803 confirmed and 67 probable. There have been 23 deaths — 21 confirmed and two probable.
Across the country, there have been 7,019,232 cases with 2,710,183 recoveries and 203,429 deaths.
The Saline Courier continues to update COVID-19 numbers.