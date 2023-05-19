7th Annual Saline County Tractor & Car Show set for May 27

The Saline County Tractor & Car Show returns to Alexander on May 27.

Saline County is gearing up for the 7th annual Saline County Tractor & Car Show 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday May 27 at New Life Baptist Church in Alexander. General admission is free, and all are invited for food, fun, and fellowship. To enter a tractor or car in the show is $15 per vehicle.