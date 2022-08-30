The second Bryant 911 Memorial Stair Climb plans to honor those who lost their lives Sept. 11, 2001, while also educating those who were not around 21 years ago.
This year's climb will be Saturday at the Bryant Hornet Arena. Registration is at 8 a.m. The opening ceremony is set for 8:15 a.m. The climb will start at 9 a.m.
"There are 21 year olds who were not alive when it happened," said Bryant Fire Chief J.P. Jordan, who is supporting the organizers for the stair climb.
The event is organized by Firefighter Juan Acosta.
Jordan said those too young to remember 9/11 have heard never forget their entire lives. Events like this help them understand it was an important part of history. He said there were more than 3,000 citizens and 343 firefighters who lost their lives that day.
"It is just a way to help educate the younger generation about what happened," Jordan said.
Acosta said this event is a tribute to those who lost their lives. Those participating will get a lanyard with the picture of one of the fire fighters who died that day represented.
This year, the climb is affiliated with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.
Each participant will do seven rounds up and down each set of stairs in Hornet Arena, the equivalent of the 110 flights of steps run by the firefighters on 9/11. Those who do not feel they can walk or run all the steps, have the option to walk laps around the top of the arena.
Jordan said some people wear gym clothes and others wear full firefighter turnout gear during the event. It depends on each person's comfort.
Before the climb, the opening ceremony will include a speech by Jordan and a speech by Bryant Mayor Allen Scott.
Bryant fire, police and the local EMS will bring apparatus for people to check out.
The proceeds from this year's event will go the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and the families of the New York Fire Department. Some will go to the Bryant Boys & Girls Clubs.
The event partners are the city of Bryant, Local 4606, the Bryant School District, Everett Buick GMC, Farmers Insurance DeAnna Oates Agency, Copper Mule, Amanda White Associated Broker, Jedidiah Sawyer Tree Service, LLC, Kwik Kopy Business Solutions, French Hill for Congress, Sarah Huckabee Sanders for Governor, Bryant Family Pharmacy, Bryant Boys & Girls Clubs, First Electric Cooperative, Pafford Medical Services, Arkansas Army National Guard and Fraternal Order of Police.
The Bryant Fire Department will support the climb.
"We want to be involved and assist in any way," Jordan said.
After the climb, there will be an after party at Copper Mule.
Registration is $30. People can also register as a team. Registration is available through the National Fallen Firefighter website.
The website for the event is nff.akaraisin.com. A link can also be found on the Bryant 911 Memorial Stair Climb Facebook page.