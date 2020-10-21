The Arkansas Department of Health released numbers showing 981 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the cumulative confirmed total to 95,399 with 7,272 active and 86,520 recovered.
Hospitalizations decreased by one to 636 with 99 on ventilators.
Deaths rose by 23 to 1,599.
There were 174 new probable cases for a probable total of 6,197 with 1,248 probable active cases, 4,197 probable recoveries and 152 total probable deaths.
The state received results for 8,674 PCR tests and 1,368 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 84, Craighead with 53, Benton with 44, Washington with 42 and White with 38.
Saline County has had 2,629 cases — 2,446 confirmed and 183 probable. Active cases are at 238 — 189 confirmed and 49 probable. There have been 2,362 recoveries — 2,230 confirmed and 132 probable. The county has had 28 deaths — 26 confirmed and two probable.
Across the country there have been 8,308,971 cases with 3,295,426 recoveries and 221,628 deaths.