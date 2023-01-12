County Judge Matt Brumley was sworn into his new position on January 1 after winning an unopposed election this past November. Brumley replaced former County Judge Jeff Arey, who served in the post since 2014. The new job marks the first time in Brumley’s career he’s held a political office. It wasn’t somewhere he ever expected to end up, but it was far from the first major challenge he’s faced in life.
Brumley grew up in the Dallas Fort Worth Area, moving to Saline County from Mckinney, TX in 1992. He met his wife, Lori, after moving to Saline County. Lori graduated from Benton High School in 1994 and is a lifelong resident of Benton.
Around that time, Brumley was at a point in his life where unsure of his calling.
That all changed one night when he was driving on I-70 near Woodard Creek and witnessed a horrific accident in the pouring rain. His car was the first behind the accident.
“If we were there just seconds before we would have been involved,” said Brumley.
He said he stopped his car and saw a woman rolling downhill where she would have landed in Woodard Creek. Brumley was able to get out of his car and save her from tumbling down the hill, but the woman was in a situation where she needed CPR to survive. Brumley tried to perform CPR from the little he knew but was unfortunately unable to save this woman’s life. She would eventually succumb to the injuries and pass away.
“What bothered me was that I was put in a situation that I was not prepared for and I had the opportunity plenty of times to have that preparation, but for whatever reason, never received it. So I said, I am going to find a CPR class,” said Brumley.
Back in 1993, people couldn’t look to google and find the closest CPR class. The only thing Brumley could find was an EMT course at Saline Memorial Hospital. The only prerequisite for the course was to be CPR certified and if someone wasn’t CPR certified, the class would provide an opportunity for people to receive the certification. Brumley thought he would sign up for the EMT class, take CPR and then quit, but the exact opposite happened. It was in those EMT classes that he found his calling.
“I went and I kind of fell in love with what I had learned because by educating and preparing yourself for things that may happen, you can directly impact the life of somebody that needs your help,” he said.
He went through EMT school and became an EMT, but at 20 years old, he was still too young to be insured by the ambulance service at Saline Memorial Hospital. Committed to working as EMT, Brumley found a job in Pine Bluff. He worked there for about 3 years as a full-time EMT, received his paramedic license and became a supervisor. He said working there, he fell in love with the work.
“There’s something special and different about working in a community you don’t live in,” he said.
“Jefferson County was a place where you could quickly learn about emergency management.”
He continued his education at Southeast Arkansas College and received certifications in emergency management.
By 1999, Saline Memorial Hospital had an opening for the EMS ambulance director and Brumley applied for the job at 26 years old.
“I applied, and I guess not many people applied because they hired me,” he said with a laugh.
Brumley would eventually take on the role of ER director as well.
As he worked in these positions, he was approached by the Saline Health Foundation for a job. The majority of the foundation's mission during that time was to raise money for Saline Memorial Hospital and they had an unexpected vacancy for a foundation director and asked Brumley to step in, which he did. Still in his 30s, Brumley was working in three leadership positions in health care simultaneously.
“If you’re going to do something you need to be able to do it well,” he said.
His last day with Saline Memorial Hospital was November 18, 2022.
“Being in those roles, you are very entrenched in the community. You care about schools, you care about safety,” said Brumley.
Through those roles, Brumley was able to form a strong relationship with county leaders. In 1999, he first met Lanny Fite, who had just become the County Judge. Arey had just been elected mayor of Haskell. Brumley made a point to meet all the leaders in Saline County.
“Working alongside those folks was great,” he said.
Now, Brumley steps into the role those two men once filled. Still, in his first month as County Judge, Brumley said one thing he likes about the job is how important the decisions the county judge makes are for the people in Saline County. As for public service, Brumley thinks those words are thrown around a lot and sometimes they lose their meaning.
“But what an opportunity you have when you reverse those words and it’s not just public service, but it’s serving the public. What an opportunity that is,” he said. “You signed up to serve people. When you are put into that situation, I think you get so much more from serving others than you ever will the other way,” he said.
Brumley said people are his passion and through all of his work throughout the years, he’s always tried his best to serve other people. He now finds himself in a position to continue doing just that at a larger scale and the work has already started. He said he wants to improve communication and accessibility between the county and its citizens. One way he plans to do that is by streaming the county Quorum Court meetings online. He’s also decided to unlock the front doors to the Saline County Courthouse and have the building readily accessible to the community. Among the issues, Brumley is ready to tackle are the expansion of the Saline County Detention Center, tapping into the potential of the Saline River and continuing the work on the Southwest Trail.
Brumley and his wife Lori will have been married 25 years this upcoming April. They have two sons, Josh and Jacob, both 18 years old and students at Benton High school and an 8-year-old daughter Maddie Grace, a student at Caldwell Elementary.