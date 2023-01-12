brumley sworn in

County Judge Matt Brumley was sworn into his new position on January 1 after winning an unopposed election this past November. Brumley replaced former County Judge Jeff Arey, who served in the post since 2014. The new job marks the first time in Brumley’s career he’s held a political office. It wasn’t somewhere he ever expected to end up, but it was far from the first major challenge he’s faced in life. 

