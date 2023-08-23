A&P proposal moves on to Bryant City Council

A plan to build a $15 million tennis and Pickleball complex if Bryant voters approve the institution of an Advertising and Promotions tax will go before the City Council next week.
During a council workshop on Monday, the plan for a City of Bryant Tennis Complex built with bond money and paid for by a future A&P tax was presented to council members by Parks Director Chris Treat.
Following the discussion, the council members agreed to take the proposal to the regular council meeting on Tuesday for further consideration. All of the council members were present for the workshop except Rob Roedel.
“We have been looking for a solution to bring everyone together,” Treat said. “The ultimate goal is to give us something everybody can get behind.”
Treat said the new proposal, which includes a 50/50 A&P split between the parks department and the future A&P Commission, bonding a bulk of their percentage to building an A&P facility.
Under the plan, about 20 percent of the parks department's share and about 80 percent of the A&P commission's share of the tax revenue would be put toward paying off the bonds which would be used to build the facility.
Treat said the proposal satisfies the parks advocates and gives voters a clear vision of what they are getting for their A&P tax vote. “This way there is no ambiguity about how the money will be spent,” he said.
Under the bonding proposal, the parks would still receive about $700,000 a year in revenue, while the A&P Commission would have about $125,000 a year to give to events and groups for advertising and promoting the community. Once the debt for constructing the center is paid off, then the A&P tax revenues, the split will remain 50/50 but both parks and the commission will receive the full amount of the tax revenues.
Designed by McClelland Consulting Engineers, the complex includes a large parking lot, restroom and locker room, office and concessions area, future Pickleball area and eight tennis courts which can double as Pickleball courts.
“This plan leans into our already strong sports tourism economy,” Treat said. “We've proven we can do this, we do it every day,” he said, referring to the various sports programs around the city the parks department offers.
Local tennis pro Brandon Kiker told council members that a tennis complex such as the one the city is considering could draw visitors and athletes from neighboring states to attend tennis tournaments.
Likewise, Pickleball tournaments draw hundreds of players, and climate controlled courts are extremely popular, Joe Dixon, who is an advocate for the sport and also founder of the nonprofit organization Arkansas Pickleball.
“It's not unusual for players to play three to five times a week,” Dixon said.
Council member Jack Moseley asked Treat if, five years from now, the tennis center as envisioned would be sufficient for the public's needs.
“In reality, no,” Treat said. “We're going to keep growing, and people are going to keep moving to this great city. Right now, Bishop Park, the Boys & Girls Club, and the gym are all busting at the seams.”
Ryan Bowman, public finance partner with the Little Rock law firm Friday Eldredge & Clark, explained that if the council decides to pursue the bond issue option, then voters will have two questions to decide in November – first, whether or not to approve an A&P tax, and secondly, whether or not to approve the bond issue to fund the tennis center.
“Voters could say 'yes' to the A&P tax, and 'no' to the bond issue,” Bowman said.
“What if we got the Pickleball courts now?” Councilman Wade Permenter asked.
“I wouldn't recommend doing all the things at once,” Mayor Allen Scott said.
Councilman Jordan O'Roark asked how would staffing the new center impact the parks department.
“That's one thing that makes it so appealing,” Treat said. “It is not a huge addition to what we already have.”
The Bryant City Council will meet again at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the Boswell Municipal Complex 210 SW 3rd St. in Bryant.