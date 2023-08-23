A&P proposal moves on to Bryant City Council

City of Bryant Parks Director Chris Treat discusses the planned tennis/Pickleball complex which would be built with A&P tax funds, if the tax is approved in November by the voters.

 Randal Seyler / The Saline Courier

A plan to build a $15 million tennis and Pickleball complex if Bryant voters approve the institution of an Advertising and Promotions tax will go before the City Council next week.