The Art Association of Central Arkansas will hold its annual Juried Adult Art Show starting Friday and running through Oct. 11 in the atrium of Saline Memorial Hospital.
"We have got a lot of wonderful local artists," AACA President Piper Knutson said.
She explained AACA is a nonprofit group that puts on a few events each year in Central Arkansas, including the adult show, a Youth Art Show and an Art and Craft Event. It has been around since 1984.
Each year, Knutson said, AACA chooses a judge who has a degree in art.
"The judge has to be fluent in new techniques, old techniques and types of paint," she said.
The show is open to oil, acrylic and water color paintings by artists 18 and older. Artists can bring their work by the hospital from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday and submit it to an AACA member. Entry is $15 per piece. No entries will be submitted after 6 p.m. Judging is scheduled for Saturday.
The judge will award prizes to the first-, second- and third-place paintings.
Rules and regulations for paintings and submissions will be available at drop off or by emailing Knutson at piper0519@att.net or calling 501-349-3593.
Knutson said the organization is strict on size requirements and how a painting must be finished out.
"We want it to look nice and professional," she said.
Anyone can stop by the hospital atrium during the show to view the pieces for free.
Knutson said AACA has been partnering with the hospital for several years to put on this and other shows. She likes that it is a place where many people will get to see the work.
"We like to display artwork where it will get the most foot traffic," she said.
Some of the paintings on display will be available for purchase during the show.
Knutson said AACA is seeking sponsors to help it put on its various shows throughout the year. Any person or business interested in sponsoring can contact Knutson.
Knutson hopes to see the community come out and support the artists and see some of the work available in the community.