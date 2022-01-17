Benton police officers have closed the intersection of North Market Street and West Carpenter Street after a log truck accident this morning. Individuals are working to remove the logs from the road.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Bauxite SD announces school changes
- Accident blocks intersection
- COVID causes Grease cancellation
- Benton detectives investigating after two bodies discovered
- HG heads to GR, 3 SC schools PPD
- Level 4 sex offender arrested in Bryant
- Benton splits with Beebe on road
- Hornets hold on in LR
- Masks required in Bryant schools Monday
- COVID numbers reach new highs