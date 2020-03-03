According to Bryant Police Department Sgt. Todd Crowson, the department is investigating a pedestrian accident that has resulted in the death of a boy.
Police said the accident happened at a residence on Miller Road at 4:22 p.m. The pedestrian was hit by a pick-up truck.
Authorities indicated that he was airlifted to Children's Hospital, but later died from his injuries.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and everybody involved," Crowson said. "It makes us sad to work anything like this."
No other information has been released at this time.