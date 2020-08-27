The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement has released a ranking of schools districts in the state with high risks for COVID-19 outbreaks.
Using data from the Arkansas Department of Health, the ACHI has pinpointed 19 districts that are at a high-risk level. Districts in Saline County all currently fall in the low to mid range.
“In partnership with the Arkansas Department of Education, ACHI is providing school district-level data based on the overall population of each school district,” the ACHI said. “Resident populations for school districts are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey – Education Tabulation based on 2014‒2018 estimates. Locations of cases are based on reported addresses and geographic Arkansas school district boundaries.”
According to ACHI, new cases are defined as a positive COVID-19 test result during the measurement period of the previous two weeks. The most recent data for school districts is based on numbers as of Aug. 17.
“Trend information is displayed as a 14-day new case rate per 10,000 residents for each school district,” the ACHI said.
The following numbers are not cases specifically found within schools themselves, but rates of new cases over the past two weeks per 10,000 residents in the community by school districts. School district counts do not include any positive cases from those incarcerated or in nursing home facilities.
The Bryant, Harmony Grove and Bauxite School Districts all show 20-29 new positive cases per 10,000 residents over the past two weeks.
Numbers for the Benton School District are lower and show 10-19 new positive cases per 10,000 residents.
For more information and updated numbers as they become available, visit https://achi.net/covid19/