Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces today that coronavirus cases had risen from Saturday.
Positive COVID-19 cases in the state currently sit at 449 with an additional death (6) and 29 recoveries.
Also, Saline County has another positive case of the virus, which is now six with 63 negative cases among those tested.
President Donald Trump spoke to the American people from the Rose Garden at the White House today, further extending the social distancing directive 30 days -- to April 30.
More will be reported as information becomes available.