Benton Police Department has charged additional suspects in connection with the disturbance that resulted in a 13-year-old female suffering a gunshot wound to the leg on June 6 at Chapel Ridge Apartments.
A 17-year-old male suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting and charged with two counts of terroristic act, a Class Y felony; first-degree battery, a Class B felony; aggravated riot, a Class D felony; being a minor in possession of a handgun, a Class A misdemeanor and unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits, an unclassified misdemeanor, according to a news release.
BNPD obtained a warrant for a second shooter, identified as Edward Eugene Hill, 52, who recently turned himself in. He was charged with first -degree battery, a Class B felony; two counts of terroristic act, a Class Y felony; aggravated riot, a Class D felony, being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class B felony and unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits.
Three other adults and seven juveniles will be charged with inciting a riot, a Class D felony, according to a news release.
If anyone has additional information to contribute to this investigation, please contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-776-5947. Individuals can also text “BENTONPD plus your message” to 847411 or leave a tip via the official BNPD app.
This investigation remains ongoing. Additional charges and updates may be forthcoming.