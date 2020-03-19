The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management has issued a warning concerning COVID-19 scams that have arisen amid the rapidly spreading pandemic.
In a press release Wednesday, the ADEM warned that there have been reports of people impersonating employees from the Center for Disease Control who have been going door-to-door offering COVID-19 testing in exchange for money and personal information.
The ADEM has confirmed that there are no CDC employees testing for the coronavirus door-to-door.
Residents encountering someone at their door stating that they have arrived in order to test occupants for COVID-19 should file a consumer complaint with the Arkansas Attorney General’s office.
The office can be reached at 501-682-2007 or 800-482-8982.
A customer complaint form can also be found online at arkansasag.gov/forms/file-a-consumer-complaint.