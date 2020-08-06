Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero led the COVID-19 briefing Thursday while Gov. Asa Hutchinson was at a meeting in Washington D.C.
Arkansas Epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha joined Romero for the briefing.
She encouraged everyone over the age of 6 months who is not contraindicated to receive the flu vaccine once it becomes available beginning next month.
She said the flu vaccine is especially important this year because no one wants to risk getting both the flu and COVID-19.
It is also important because the vaccine reduces the number of people who require hospitalization due to the flu.
Currently, she said only half of those who can get the vaccine due each year. She wants to see that percentage go up.
The Arkansas Department of Health plans to begin holding drive-through shot clinics Sept. 21. The following week it will be available in schools.
Before that, doctors offices, clinics and pharmacies will be able to provide the vaccine.
Dillaha wanted to clear up some of the misconceptions about the vaccines.
She said most people think a vaccine is totally affective or not at all. For half of those who get the shot, it keeps them from getting sick enough to need a doctor. The vaccine can prevent someone from becoming sick, prevent someone from becoming severely sick or prevent someone from dying, which she said is the goal.
What the vaccine does is it jump starts the immune system so it is prepared to fight the flu if someone becomes infected, she explained.
Romero said any given year there are between 9 million and 45 million cases of the flu depending on severity. Of those, 12,000 to 61,000 people die.
He said the burden caused by the flu is significant, especially for hospitals and ICUs. He added that the number of ICUs, beds and ventilators are limited and already being affected by COVID-19. The ADH does not want to add to the burden with the flu.
Romero reported 735 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours leading up to the briefing, bringing the state's total to 47,028 with 6,958 active and 39,555 recovered.
Hospitalizations went down by two to 514. Deaths rose seven to 515.
The top counties with new cases are Pulaski with 73, Craighead with 69, Sebastian with 62, Poinsett with 27, Benton and Garland both with 24, Crittenden and Mississippi both with 23, Green with 22 and Saline with 21.
Saline County has had 949 total cases with 168 active, 775 recovered and six deaths.
Across the country there have been 4,854,690 cases with 1,577,851 recoveries and 159,433 deaths.
The state received test results for 4,514 tests leading up to the briefing.
Romero said the commercial labs still have not returned to full capacity, but the Public Health Lab is ramping up its testing. It is adding another high put through testing machine.
Romero said the number of new cases is not climbing significantly. The ADH is keeping an eye on the numbers and hoping the mask mandate will have an affect.
He added that new projections show the mandate should begin affecting the numbers in another two weeks.
Romero said the goal for the school year is to allow students to safely return to the classroom.
Testing for students and teachers will be based on exposure and symptoms.
Hutchinson is scheduled to be back for Friday's briefing. Secretary of Education Johnny Key is set to be his guest with an announcement.