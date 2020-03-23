The most recent update regarding the COVID-19 outbreak in Arkansas shows nine new cases have been reported, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
On Sunday, it was reported by Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson that 165 positive cases were confirmed in the Natural State.
As of 1:20 p.m. today, the Department of Health increased that total to 174 with zero recoveries and zero deaths thus far.
In Arkansas, a total of 1,080 have been tested for the illness.
Across the nation, 41,511 have tested positive for the virus, including 499 whom have died from the illness.
On Sunday, it was reported that 44 nursing home workers and residents tested positive for coronavirus in Arkansas. The majority of the cases were at the Briarwood Nursing Home in Little Rock with 35 residents and six staff members testing positive for the virus.
The governor said he will ask Arkansas' general assembly to approve $1.1 million from the “rainy day fund” to improve IT systems for those facing unemployment benefit difficulties .
Thus far, nearly 10,000 Arkansans have filed unemployment claims with the governor saying "our system wasn’t designed for this."
The state has seen an increase in “rogue tests” and medical supplies and people are taking advantage of the pandemic with fake coronavirus testing. Officials recommend being more alert for those incidents.
Dr. Nate Smith announced that $400,000 has been set aside for public education, much of which will focus on telling Arkansans what they need to know about coronavirus as the state continues to navigate the outbreak.
UAMS will start COVID-19 testing today.
The hotline for filing unemployment goes live today as well.
The state’s unemployment benefits website will soon be available 24/7 with a free hotline opening today at 1-844-908-2178.
Hutchinson is expected to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. today to discuss COVID-19 and to give the citizens of Arkansas an update regarding the pandemic.