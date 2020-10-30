The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting a new confirmed death of a local resident as a result of COVID-19, increasing the toll for Saline County to 31 total. Two of the 31 are currently listed as probable cases.
It is unknown the identity of the latest death. The age and gender of the resident are also unknown at this time, along with if the individual passed away in the county or outside of the county.
However, COVID-19-related cases and deaths are reported back to the county or state of residence, not where the case is confirmed.
Saline County has had 2,965 total cases — 2,673 confirmed and 292 probable. There are 283 active cases — 195 confirmed and 88 probable. Recoveries are at 2,650 — 2,448 confirmed and 202 probable.
The Saline Courier continues to cover the pandemic closely each day.