Arkansas Education Association President Carol Fleming told state lawmakers Monday it is unsafe for schools to return to in-person learning as Arkansas continues to struggle to limit the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.
Fleming also shared a set of principles and expectations that must be met to keep students, educators and our communities safe once conditions allow for a return to in-person learning. The AEA Return to Learn Committee created the school reopening matrix to guide any decisions about the upcoming school year. The committee is made up of educators from across the state who have used their own expertise, along with guidance from health professionals to create the guidance.
Fleming asked state lawmakers to join the AEA’s call for education officials to make a conscientious decision to keep children, educators and our communities safe by beginning the 2020-21 school year with virtual-only instruction.
“While we agree in-person education is the best thing for students, moving kids and educators in and out of school based on isolation and quarantine protocols will be too risky and too disruptive to the teaching and learning environment,” Fleming said. “Let’s work together to maximize the next two weeks to ensure that we keep students and educators safe, and prepare for a new way to deliver education and support until we can get this virus under control.”
According to the AEA, “There is much about the COVID-19 pandemic that we do not know, but it is our responsibility to make decisions based on what we do know. Arkansas students and educators have less than two weeks before the state is set to reopen schools to in-person learning. We ask state and local leaders to join the Arkansas Education Association to maximize this time to ensure that we keep students and educators safe, and prepare for a new way to deliver education and support until we can get this virus under control. Arkansas still has widespread community transmission of this deadly virus. We also know that the testing capacity and turnaround time on results has been too low and too slow to be an effective mitigation strategy. In addition, we have a positivity rate that is far too high. We have also learned that virus transmission increases in places where people are together in close proximity for prolonged amounts of time. Looking toward the upcoming school year, schools should not consider reopening to onsite/in-person instruction if the following four core principles cannot be met.”
Those four core principles are Health Expertise and Safety, Educator Voice, Protection, Resources and Training, and Leading with Equity.
The principle Health Expertise and Safety states, “All decisions to reopen schools must be based on scientific evidence and advice from health experts.”
Educator Voice says, “Educators must be fully engaged in decision making and implementation of school reopening plans.”
Protection, Resources and Training states, “Students and educators must have access to proper PPE (personal protective equipment) and training on health and safety practices and protocols.”
The principle Leading with Equity says, “Equity must be at the center of what we do. Funding and other resources must be allocated to help close gaps exacerbated by the disparate impact of school closures.”
In July, Arkansas had 21,976 positive COVID cases out of 194,836 tests, with an 11.3 percent positivity rate. There were 183 deaths in July, as well. In the first 10 days in August, the state has seen 6,855 total cases out of 52,946 tests (12.9 percent positivity), including 97 Arkansas deaths in August.
Overall in the state, there have been 50,028 cases, 7,343 active cases and 555 deaths.
President Fleming’s remarks were made to the Education Caucus of the Arkansas General Assembly. Sen. Alan Clark and Rep. Mark Lowery called the meeting to hear from stakeholders on the topic: COVID-19 School or Not?
Wire reports were used in this writing.