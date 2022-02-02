The Benton School Board, during a meeting Tuesday, approved a separation agreement with former superintendent Dr. Mike Skelton.
As part of the agreement, the district agreed to pay Skelton a total of $310,000 within 10 days of the date of execution of the agreement.
The district agreed to pay $27,000 to the employee's 403B account, another $27,000 to the employee's 457 account and $256,000 paid to the employee.
Dr. Larry Smith, assistant superintendent, said that the money will come from the Superintendent salary budget, which is part of the operating budget.
They also agreed to a “covenant not to sue.”
This section reads “Employee covenants not to sue the Released Parties (and not to file any judicial or administrative charge against the Released Parties) with respect to any such liability.”
Another part of the agreement is also that the former “employee will never apply for position with the released parties or engage in any contract work for the released parties, or take any temporary employment at any of the released parties worksites.”
Also included in the agreement is a section titled disparaging remarks. It reads, “As further consideration for this agreement, employee and the District and its Board of Education, corporately individually, agree that they, nor any of them, shall make disparaging statements, written or oral, about the other party to this agreement.”
The two parties agreed to mutual termination of the contract.
Skelton began working for the district in 2016.
In January of 2021, Skelton agreed to a contract with the Benton School District through June of 2024 , or 36 months, with an annual salary of $160,000 paid in 12 installments.
Skelton was terminated from his contract as the superintendent of Benton School District in October 2021.
The reasoning behind the termination has not been discussed by the board.
It was noted in the separation agreement, that "certain differences have arisen between employee and district regarding the administration and operation of the business of the district."