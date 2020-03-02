The Greater Bryant Chamber of Commerce is currently working to put on the Wings Over Bryant Airshow on June 6 at Saline County Regional Airport.
The show starts at 1 p.m., but gates open at 10 a.m. for activities prior.
"It is going to be a huge air show to bring people from all over the state to highlight our hidden gem of an airport," said Chamber President and CEO Jason Brown.
It was inspired by the Air Race Classic which stopped by the airport in 2019. The festivities surrounding the stop turned into a big event. The Chamber saw that the community has a lot of interest in the airport.
"We wanted to bring something bigger," Brown said, adding it is a great way to showcase the airport.
He hopes especially to show business people that it is a nice airport where people can actually travel to West Little Rock faster by flying into Saline County than they can from the Little Rock National Airport.
The Chamber is still working out the details of the day's activities.
Brown plans to have 20 food trucks and activities. The Chamber is currently seeking businesses, individuals and organizations to have booths at the show. He hopes to see retail booths so those who attend can shop.
Beer and wine will be available for purchase.
The cost for vendor space is $250. Vendors will need to provide their own tables and other items.
Vendors who want to sign up for booth space need to stop by or call the Chamber at 501-847-4702.
The Chamber also plans to have helicopters and planes that visitors can walk around and view.
Brown said the show will feature three hours of acts from across the country. They have schedule to have Bulldog flight formation, sky divers, a Raptor, a T-6 Acro, a plane named Pegasus, a TBM Avenger, a Pit Raptor Acro, a P-51 Warbird Acro and the Texas Teacart, plus Flash Fire, a jet truck that will race planes.
Brown said this will be one of the largest air shows around and the only private air show.
The Chamber is looking for sponsors to partner with it. Anyone who would like to be a sponsor can call or email info@bryantchamber.com.
The cost to attend will be $15. Children ages 6 and younger will get in free. The Chamber plans to sell tickets at its facility in Bryant, online and at Big Red Stores. Brown said tickets should go on sale within the next few weeks.
"This will be the largest event held at the air port," Brown said. "This is going to be a fun and exciting day."