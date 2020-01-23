A man who wished to remain anonymous recently made a large donation to the Alexander Police Department in hopes of providing much-need equipment.
According to a statement posted on Facebook regarding the donation, Chief Robert Burnett said the man came to talk with him about changes that have been made within the department.
"He shared a few personal stories, talked about the turnaround the police department has made in the last few years and said he would love to help out because he felt Alexander never gets a fair deal," the chief wrote.
The man then asked Burnett to make a list of items the department needed. The next day, the man returned with a $25,000 check to cover everything on the list.
According to Detective Jessica Burnett, items on this list include:
•New Tasers.
•Additional report writing software. At this time, officers only have one computer that can be used to write reports.
•A digital evidence system since currently the department using a paper system.
•A subscription to Leads Online which is used to track items that are bought and sold at pawn shops and scrap yards. Burnett said last year she was able to solve a crime in a matter of minutes using a free trial of this system.
•Systems that can be used from training situations.
•A bite suit for the K9 officers to use for training. Currently, the department's K9 officer has to go to Little Rock to complete any training.
The detective said the department is "very, very grateful" for the donation. The small department has a limited budget, so after salaries and vehicle maintenance, the department does not have much money for new equipment, she said.
This donation will make the department "light years ahead." Chief Burnett joined the department in March 2016 and even though the staff has a wide variety of experience, all of them are relatively new to the department.
Prior to the new chief, the Alexander Police Department had a bad reputation and moral within the department was horrible, Jessica Burnett said.
People living within the city stopped even reporting crimes.
"People feel they can trust the police department again," she said.
With a new leader, the department has made several changes, especially to record keeping, and how evidence is handled.
According to Burnett, evidence had not been destroyed since the 1990s.
The department has also updated its fleet of police vehicles and worked to come into compliance with report writing requirements.
To be eligible for grants, the department has to be in compliance for three years, which the officers have done.
The Alexander Police Department currently has seven full-time staff, a part-time officer and 14 reserve officers.
In the future, the department would like to add two more full-time officers for the night shift.