The City of Alexander Planning Commission has announced its intention to create a citizen advisory group and is seeking volunteers to participate.
The group will work with the Planning Commission to take part in writing a new Comprehensive Master Development Plan. The current plan dates back to 1982.
Metroplan, working with members of the Alexander Planning Commission, will compose a public survey. The survey will determine how residents perceive the city’s current and future growth needs. The new plan will be based on the commission and group’s interpretation of survey results and public outreach.
According to Metroplan, the makeup of the advisory group should, “aim for diversity in age, sex, race and ethnicity.”
“Providing that information when submitting an application to join the advisory group will allow the Planning Commission to ensure a wide mix of city residents,” said Alexander Planning Commission chairman Michael Huck.
The Advisory Group will take part in both meetings with the Planning Commission and public hearings with city residents. Members will be expected to provide input for the Master Plan based on not only their own experiences, but discussions with other residents as well.
The new Comprehensive Master Development Plan is expected to be completed by February 2022.
To volunteer for the citizen advisory group, contact Mayor Paul Mitchell at mayor@cityofalexander.com or Huck at pcchair@cityofalexander.com. Mail-in applications may be sent to Mitchell at P.O. Box 610 Alexander, AR 72002.