All-In Tennis is joining with the Bryant Parks Department to host a Fun Day from 9 to 10:30 a.m. July 15 at the brand new Joyce Boswell courts at Mills Park.
All-In Tennis comes to Mills Park July 15
By Scarlett Castleberry
