Gov. Asa Hutchinson held a special new conference Thursday to announce 700 additional slots in the Alternative Community Service Waiver program.
The ACS waiver is through the Arkansas Division of Medicaid Services and the Division of Developmental Disabilities Services.
Hutchinson provided background information on the program. He said there are 3,500 individuals with developmental disabilities on the waiting list to get waiver services. He said the goal of the program is to get those with developmental disabilities the services or equipment they need in order to live in the community and not an institution, such as employment assistance. There are 4,800 Arkansans in the program.
Hutchinson said those on the wait list have to wait too long.
One way to reduce the list he has already used is by using tobacco settlement funds for the program.
In 2017, Arkansas instituted the Provider-Led Arkansas Shared Savings Entity system for those with developmental disabilities on Medicaid for coordinated services. There was a premium tax added for services. Half of that tax was dedicated to increasing waiver slots.
That tax has been accumulating and now has $15 million in funds so the state is able to add 700 additional slots.
He said this will go to enhance the lives of those in need of the services.
On the wait list, there are 2,008 who have been assessed and assigned a PASSE, but don't get the same level of services as those on waiver. The remaining 1,500 were not eligible for a PASSE so they continue to wait.
Hutchinson said the goal is to get all of them services.
This additions will still need to go before the Arkansas legislature for final approval.
The new slots are set to take place Dec. 1. The slots will go to the first 700 as approved.
Director of the Division of Developmental Disabilities Services Melissa Stone said since he took office Hutchinson has made the waiver program a priority.
Along with the increased slots, Stone said they are creating a new provider type to fill in the current gaps to increase the number of providers serving those on the waiver program. She thinks if more providers are added, those on waiver will be served more quickly.
Leah Henderson, director of Civitan Services, said the announcement came as a surprise but she is happy about it. She hopes this will be a big step toward reducing the number on the wait list so more can receive needed services in their homes and the community.
She added it will have a positive economic impact as service providers hire new employees to serve those on waiver.
She is eager to learn more about the new type of provider type being created.
She plans to follow both developments closely to see how they impact Civitan's current and future clients.