The organizers of Amplify 2020 have decided to cancel the annual Christian music festival.
In the announcement on the event's Facebook page, co-director Josh Turner said they looked at local and national government guidelines before making their decision.
"We think this is the safest move for everyone," Turner said.
Turner said to look for future announcements in the weeks to come because there are exciting plans.
"We are so excited about the future of Amplify," he said.
He ended the announcement with Psalms 34:3 "Come, let us tell of the Lord's greatness. Lets exalt his name together."
The event had previously been held in August. For 2019, the event had been skipped to allow organizers to move it to June of 2020 because they felt that would be a better date and not conflict with as many other events.
More information moving forward will be available on the Amplify Facebook page.