Angie Grant Elementary has been awarded a water bottle filling station as part of the Rethink Your Drink: Choose Water grant program.
“We are grateful to the Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation for allowing us to offer this opportunity to Angie Grant, and we look forward to seeing Angie Grant succeed in their efforts,” said Troy Wells, Healthy Active Arkansas Board President and CEO of Baptist Health.
The program, which is supported by a grant from the Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation, encourages students, teachers and staff to drink water rather than sugary drinks throughout the school day.
The Benton Junior High School Education Accelerated by Services and Technology (EAST) class discovered the need Angie Grant Elementary, a title one school, had for such a program. The EAST students applied for the grant from Health Active Arkansas on behalf of Angie Grant.
According to a press release from BJH, more than 120 schools participated in the competitive application process. Angie Grant will receive a water bottle filling station before the start of the 2020-2021 school year and will replace an existing water fountain.
“We are so excited that our students will have access to this resource for safe drinking water,” said Angie Grant Principal Lori Bacon. “Since students will be able to fill their water bottles and have access to clean drinking water throughout the day, there will be fewer trips to the hallway for a drink, in turn maximizing the amount of time spent learning in the classroom.”
The press release also stated that drinking plenty of fluoridated water helps prevent cavities and maintain oral health. It can also help combat obesity, increase energy levels and may aid in increasing student’s cognitive function.
“Drinking water instead of sugary beverages is an important step everyone, especially our youth, can take to improve their oral health and maintain a healthy weight, and we hope to offer this program again next year,” Wells said.
Healthy Active Arkansas is a 10-year framework to increase the number of Arkansans at a healthy weight. There are nine priority areas, including sugar-sweetened beverage reduction, which include evidence-based strategies that impact the health of the state. To learn more about HAA, visit www.healthyactive.org.
The Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation is committed to fulfilling Delta Dental’s mission to improve the oral health of Arkansans. The Foundation awarded 21 organizations in 2020 with a total of $500,000 dollars through its Community Grant Program. By investing in education, prevention and treatment, the Foundation works to make Arkansas healthier, one smile at a time. For more oral health news and information, visit www.deltadentalar.com.