Angie Grant Elementary has been honored with a 2019 R.I.S.E. award from the Arkansas Department of Education.
Only 10 schools in the state were awarded with the honor and Angie Grant is the only school in Saline County to be recognized.
“Our entire school district is ecstatic about Angie Grant Elementary being recognized as one of only 10 schools in the state to receive the Arkansas Department of Education Reading Initiative for Student Excellence award,” said Benton School District Superintendent Dr. Mike Skelton. “This recognition is a testament to the commitment of the Benton School District, Angie Grant leadership and staff in improving the reading levels for all students.”
