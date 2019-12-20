The Bryant Animal Control and Adoption Center is collecting plastics in order to get a new bench made from recycled materials.
Animal Control Director Tricia Powers said the center has been collecting items since October and will continue through the beginning of March. So far, the center is half way to its 500 pound goal.
Powers said one volunteer is very passionate about recycling and brought this idea to her. She suggested earning a bench to put in the exercise yard where there is currently no place to sit. Powers thought it was a great idea.
She feels the idea of recycling plastics goes along with Animal Control's mission of finding new homes for the pets they rescue. She said in a way they are recycled, too.
Recycled materials will go to TREX, a company that creates decking out of recycled items. TREX will create the bench from decking material. The Saline County Library has recently collected for the program.
Powers said all recycled items must be clean, dry and free from any food residue.
Animal Control can take
- Grocery Bags
- Bread Bags
- Bubble Wrap
- Dry Cleaning Bags
- Newspaper Sleeves
- Ice Bags
- Plastic Shipping Envelopes
- Ziploc & Other Food Storage Bags
- Cereal Bags
- Case Overwrap (like that used on cases of bottled water)
- Salt Bags
- Pallet Wrap & Stretchy Film
- Wood Pallet Bags
- Produce Bags
Items can be dropped off at Bryant Animal Control and Adoption Center, 27500 Interstate 30 N. in Bryant from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
They can also be dropped off at Bryant City Hall, 210 SW 3rd St. in Bryant from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Powers asks that large amounts of plastics be taken to Animal Control because City Hall is limited on how much it can accept.
Powers feels that by Animal Control collecting plastics it helps remind people that things that can only be used once should not just be thrown away.
Anyone needing more information about the recycling or Bryant Animal Control can call 501-943-0489.