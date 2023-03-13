The Benton Area Chamber of Commerce's annual banquet begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at the Benton Event Center, located at 17322 Interstate 30 North.
featured
Annual Benton Area Chamber of Commerce banquet set for Tuesday
- Courier Staff Report
-
-
Latest News
- Annual Benton Area Chamber of Commerce banquet set for Tuesday
- Benton hosts Bryant in annual clash
- Hornets handle Bulldogs on road
- In a first since 1961, the Oscars carpet will not be red
- Bryant track sweeps to start season
- Jr. Hornets, Lady Hornets off to good start
- Here's how the 4 Americans abducted in Mexico were found
- New this week: Miley Cyrus, 'Luther' and Oscars viewing
Most Popular
Articles
- Little Rock woman arrested in connection with fatal Saline County shooting
- Jones encourages kids to be 'dumb'
- City of Benton to purchase 511 acres for $7.6 million for RV park, sports complex
- Deputies investigate suspected murder-suicide in Garland County
- Bryant blasts, blanks Beebe
- Benton Police investigating body found by railroad tracks
- Benton tramples Texarkana on road
- Downtown Benton Farmers Market returns this April
- Benton hosts Bryant in annual clash
- Home Improvement Expo to bring together vendors under one roof
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.