In one month, two members of the Saline County Library Board resigned from their posts.
Laine Holleran resigned from the board last week, which led to a special meeting of the library board Monday afternoon. At the meeting, board chair Marian Douglas said they have received seven applications for the position thus far.
The board agreed to have another meeting on July 6 to discuss which applicant will be recommended to the Quorum Court. The county’s legislative body would then have to approve the nomination to officially place whomever is nominated on the library board.
The Quorum Court’s next meeting is on July 17.
Former board chair Caroline Miller Robinson resigned in early June. Both resignations come after months of controversy surrounding the contents of the local library after the county’s legislative body passed a resolution in April requesting the library move what some have deemed as “sexually explicit” content from the children’s section. Saline County Judge Brumley and members of the Quorum Court have expressed their frustrations with the library’s response to the resolution.
Judge Brumley nominated Jamie Clemmer as Robinson’s replacement; his appointment was confirmed by the Quorum Court on June 19.
The Quorum Court is currently considering several amendments to the ordinance which created the Saline County Library board in 1978. The amendments give the County Judge oversight of the library board in several areas.
The first is oversight of the management and operations of the Saline County Library. The ordinance states “The Saline County Library board created by this ordinance shall have full and complete authority, subject to oversight by the Saline County Judge, to manage, operate, maintain and keep in a good state of repair any and all buildings.”
The amendments remove language from the ordinance which gave the library board power to employ and remove all employees of the Saline County Library, instead opting to give that power to the county judge.
Where the original ordinance required the library to go through an annual audit, the new language states the library should submit an annual audit conducted by a third-party non-governmental accounting firm.
At the library board meeting, its members, along with County Judge Matt Brumley and County Attorney Will Gruber, discussed engaging an accounting firm for the audit. No action was taken on this item. The board approved an RFQ (request for quote) for legal counsel specializing in the First Amendment.
The board will begin reviewing applicants and score them based on their qualifications. Eventually, whoever is chosen, will be retained to help the county and the library navigate any potential first amendment issues.