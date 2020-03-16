Due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19, ACT testing set for April 4 has been rescheduled for June 13 across the nation.
All students registered for the April test date will receive an email from ACT in the coming days regarding the change, informing them of the postponement and instructions for free.
“ACT is committed to making every effort to help those students impacted by this test date change, particularly those high school seniors who are facing deadlines for fall 2020 college admission,” said ACT CEO Marten Roorda.
More information will be shared as it becomes available in the days ahead.
To access up-to-date information and additional national test date options, visit www.ACT.org.