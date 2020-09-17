The Benton Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting an informational meeting at 1:15 p.m. Monday at the Benton Event Center.
The speaker will be Director of the Arkansas Department of Transportation Lorie Tudor.
Tudor has been director since March of this year. She has been a part of ARDOT
for more than 36 years. She began in 1981 and took time off to get a degree in civil engineering from the University of Memphis in 1997. In 1998, she returned to ARDOT as a civil engineer.
She received the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials Alfred E. Johnson Achievement Award.
She is the first female engineer to be inducted into the University of Arkansas Academy of Civil Engineering.
She will give updates on projects affecting Saline County and talk about Issue One, which will be on the Nov. 3 ballot.
"Issue One is an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution continuing a one-half percent sales and use tax for state highways and bridges; country roads, bridges and other surface transportation; and city streets, bridges, and other surface transportation after the retirement of the bonds authorized in constitutional amendment one, " the Chamber newsletter said.
This is a tax residents already pay. It would just be extended. It is not a new tax.
Director of Events Amy McCormick said without the funding for the roads, businesses, schools and the community will suffer.
After Tudor speaks, a question and answer session is planned.
The meeting is being sponsored by Farmer's Bank and Trust.
"It is just a great opportunity to educate yourself on a major issue coming up in November," McCormick said.
The event is free and open to the public. Masks will be required. Seating will be socially distanced.