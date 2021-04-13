As part of the ongoing Arkansas Department of Transportation project to widen Interstate 30 in Saline County, a number of overnight road closures will be necessary thought the rest of the month and into May.
“Construction to widen Interstate 30 to six lanes in Saline County requires overnight closures of Highway 67/229 below the I-30 bridge,” ARDOT said in a press release. “Weather permitting, crews will close Highway 67/229 below I-30 at Haskell Exit 114, between the Frontage Road north of I-30 and Pawnee Drive. Over the course of two separate operations, crews will set a bridge for a temporary I-30 westbound bypass and then demolish the existing I-30 westbound bridge once traffic has been moved to the bypass.”
With no specific dates announced, the temporary road closures will occur during overnight hours in late April and early May. Additional details will be provided by ARDOT before the start date of each closure.
The following traffic detours will be in place:
• Highway 67/229 northbound (from Haskell) to I-30 westbound or to continue on Arkansas. 229: Take I-30 East to Exit 116 and return to I-30 West via the South Street Bridge. The detour is approximately 5 miles and 7 minutes.
• Arkansas 229 southbound to I-30 eastbound or to continue on Highway 67/229 (toward Haskell): Take I-30 West to Exit 106 and return to I-30 East using the overpass. The detour is approximately 15 miles and 20 minutes.
• I-30 westbound to Highway 67/229 southbound (toward Haskell): Continue on I-30 West to Exit 106 and return to I-30 East using the overpass. Take Exit 114. The detour is approximately 15 miles and 20 minutes.
• I-30 eastbound to Arkansas 229 northbound: Continue on I-30 East to Exit 116 and return to I-30 West via the South Street Bridge. Take Exit 114. The detour is approximately 5 miles and 7 minutes.
Traffic will be controlled with construction barricades, traffic barrels and signage. The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone and watch for slower traffic speeds. Areas adjacent to the Interstate may experience noise impacts during nighttime hours.
This project is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program and includes widening 5.5 miles of I-30 to three lanes in each direction, from the interchange with U.S. Highway 70 (Exit 111) to Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116). The project also includes improvements at the U.S. 67 interchange (Exit 114). More information on this $187.3 million project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.
Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov. Travelers can also follow ARDOT on Twitter @IDriveArkansas for traffic and @myARDOT for additional information.