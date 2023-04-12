Arkansas Gov. Huckabee Sanders signs parole changes into law

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs executive orders on April 3 to extend the state tax filing deadline to July 31st and allow for paid leave for all state employees impacted by the storms on March 31.

 Photo credit: Keaton Davis

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders approved an overhaul of the state's sentencing laws Tuesday that will eliminate parole eligibility for certain violent offenses.

