Arkansas joins other states in looking at harsher fentanyl laws

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders joins law enforcement officials as she signs the Vincent Parks Law on March 13. Arkansas is one of several states looking at enacting strict drug laws that would charge traffickers with murder if someone dies of an overdose after receiving drugs from them.

 Randall Lee / Special to The Courier

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas lawmakers are considering a bill that would charge drug traffickers with murder if someone dies of an overdose after receiving drugs from them, joining a national trend of states toughening their laws in response to the deadliest overdose crisis in U.S. history by pushing harsher penalties for possessing fentanyl and other powerful lab-made opioids that are connected to about 70,000 deaths a year.