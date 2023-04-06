Arkansas lawmakers reject proposed affirmative action ban

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas' Republican-led House has rejected and effectively killed legislation aimed at banning affirmative action by state and local governments after critics said it would have gone much further than its architects said it would and threatened a host of programs around the state.
- By ANDREW DeMILLO Associated Press
