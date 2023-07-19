Three Saline County residents who are missing family members were on hand Tuesday when Arkansas’s annual Missing Persons Event, hosted by the state Attorney General’s office, was held Tuesday at the Benton Event Center.
Law enforcement and families of missing persons gathered from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to attend presentations and seminars focused on topics such as trafficking, search strategies, connecting with authorities and support services, and more.
Among the attendees were three individuals from Saline County: Daniel Hines, Amy Hicks, and Charish Schroeder. Their stories shed light on the challenges faced by families in similar situations and emphasize the need for assistance and resources for missing individuals.
Daniel Hines, a native of Benton, reported his father missing on Sept. 14, 2021. Hines still remembers the moment he knew something was wrong.
“Usually, I’d come over a couple times a week to check on him and see what he needed,” said Hines, whose father suffered from a mild form of dementia.
One week, Hines was not able to check in on his father until Friday. When he stopped by his father’s girlfriend’s house, where his father had been staying, she told Hines his father hadn’t been around. In fact, she thought he had been with one of his sons.
Hines knew then that something had to be done, and he immediately set out to look for his father. He didn’t have a vehicle at the time, so Hines rode his bicycle all around the community, knocking on doors, searching homeless areas, in the woods, and wherever he could.
“It is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to deal with – the not knowing,” said Hines.
For information on his father, Hines can be contacted at 501-580-6935 or at hines81daniel@gmail.com.
Amy Hicks was born in Little Rock and lived in the Salem area. She was three months old when her father, Gary Lynn Mullinax, went missing on Mother's Day, May 9, 1976.
Hicks’ father was from Saline County. On that day in May, he went to see his daughter, Amy Hicks, in the Salem area and then went to see his mother in Benton, but his car was found later in Little Rock with his personal belongings inside. From there, no department would take the case because, as Hicks says, “there was nothing left to investigate” and no one wanted to claim him as a missing person.
“It took forever to get his name listed as a missing person, but now that he is, we just do everything we can to keep his name out there,” said Hicks, who finally saw her father registered as missing when a Little Rock detective heard her story on the news.
To keep track of Hicks’ search, follow the "Gary Lynn Mullinax... Have you seen me?" page on Facebook.
For many who have lost loved ones, social media has been a good place to find support. Amy Hicks found a friend in Charish Schroeder through the channels of Facebook and the two formed a team, encouraging and helping each other and others who have missing loved ones.
“A lot of the support comes from the community, from people that are in the same shoes–sadly,” said Charish Schroeder, whose brother went missing in 2019.
“I found a rant on Facebook from her,” said Hicks referring to a post Schroeder made about the lack of work done for her brother’s case, “so I ended up messaging her because I understood.”
Charish Schroeder’s brother, Cory, went missing on May 21, 2019, just two days before his birthday. At the time, Schroeder said, the sheriff’s office was not able to do anything more than filing a report and doing a surface level investigation.
“They didn’t tell you ‘Here’s a support group, here’s the Morgan Nick Foundation, here’s where you go to give your DNA,’” said Schroeder. Some of that has changed with access to services improving, but as long as loved ones are missing, Schroeder still sees much work to be done.
Next Sunday, Schroeder will be on the podcast “Catch My Killer” to discuss her situation.
To keep up with or share information about the search for Cory Schroeder, follow the "Cory Schroeder… Have you seen me?" page on Facebook.