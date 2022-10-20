Editor’s Note: As part of The Saline Courier's ongoing election coverage, information about each of the Arkansas PBS debates will be featured in The Saline Courier.
Arkansas PBS has kicked off its week of debates from Donald W. Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas campus. Tuesday morning, candidates Lieutenant Governor Republican nominee Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, Democratic nominee Kelly Krout and Libertarian nominee Frank Gilbert took the stage.
The three candidates shared differing views on their vision for the lieutenant governor’s office and the state.
Rutledge said she would use the office to be an economic advocate for Arkansas. Krout said she would use the office to be an advocate as well, specifically she said she wanted to be an advocate for policies that would protect Arkansas families. Gilbert argued that the office of lieutenant governor possibly should not even exist.
When asked about his experience, Gilbert referenced his time as constable, coroner and mayor in the city of Tull.
Krout leaned on her experience as a mom and social worker. She said a lot of the work in her life has involved being a leader. Krout said good leadership is listening, learning and bringing creative solutions to issues.
Rutledge defended her record as attorney general, claiming she used the office to protect consumers and shrink the size of the attorney general’s office. Rutledge also said that if elected lieutenant governor, she would work with the governor, who she said will be Sarah Sanders, to eliminate the state’s individual income tax.
Divisiveness and the civility of politics in Arkansas was a recurring theme of the debate.
Moderators asked the candidates how they would reach across the aisle and work with their opposing sides if elected. Krout said she grew up conservative and she understands where a lot of them are coming from. She said she would work in a way that was not divisive or judgmental and create room for growth in bipartisanship.
“I’m very comfortable working in spaces with people on both sides. I have Republican friends who are campaigning for me so I’m very comfortable in that space and think that we can make a lot of progress together,” said Krout.
Rutledge said she hopes to bring civility to the senate so they can work through issues together. She said she would work with the senate to roll back regulations on small businesses, protect law enforcement and make sure every child has the education they need and deserve.
“Americans and Arkansans are tired of the divisiveness that they see in politics,” said Rutledge.
Krout responded by pointing to Rutledge’s record as AG and her recent lawsuits against the Biden administration.
“We do need to hold our leaders accountable and so when we're spending taxpayer money on these frivolous lawsuits it’s not good for Arkansans. What would be good for Arkansans? Student loan forgiveness that’s going to allow us to spend money here in our state,” said Krout.
As attorney general, Rutledge announced on Sept. 29 that she filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden, the Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and the U.S. Department of Education which claims that Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan violates federal law.
Gilbert acknowledged the divisiveness of Arkansas politics referring to it as “tribal” and how it has contributed to a lack of participation from Arkansas voters. He argued that a third-party candidate, in his case, a Libertarian, could perhaps bring some civility back to Arkansas politics.
At one point, moderators asked Rutledge if she would acknowledge that Biden won the election and that he was a legitimate president. Rutledge said that Biden was elected and sworn in as president of the United States. She referred the moderators to her past statements on the question.
Candidates were also asked about what they believe is the most important ballot issue in this year’s election. Krout said she believes issue two is the most important.
“The most important ballot issue on the ballot this year is issue two. I am very concerned about requiring a 60 percent threshold for ballot measures to pass. It is already incredibly difficult for citizens to get a ballot measure on the ballot,” said Krout.
She added that she is a strong no on issue two.
Rutledge said she thinks Arkansans should take the time to examine the issues and decide for themselves.
“I think it’s important for Arkansans to read all four of these ballot initiatives and discuss them with their neighbors,” said Rutledge.
Gilbert said he believes issue four is the most important. Issue four would legalize recreational marijuana in the state of Arkansas. He said the structure of the law is what he disagrees with because a small group of people would be able to get “filthy rich” off of it. He also said he wishes the law would pardon those who have been arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.
“It breaks my heart to see that many young people’s lives disrupted that way,” said Gilbert.
The debate was broadcast on PBS on Tuesday night. The replay can be viewed on the Arkansas PBS YouTube page.
Major funding for the debates has been provided by the American Association of Retired Persons in Arkansas. Additional funding was provided by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce.