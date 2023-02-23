Arkansas Senate approves Sanders' Arkansas LEARNS bill

Senator Breanne Davis (R-Russellville) is the sponsor of the 144-page bill that's been advocated by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders as her top priority this legislative session. 

 Provided

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Senate on Thursday passed Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ education bill 25-7, moving the legislation on to the House for consideration.